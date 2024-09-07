Feature Story: Firestorm Equestrian Drill Team

Washington State Drill Team was Born from Passion

by Tricia Reed

The sport of equestrian drill is active in Washington State, with two to four competitions each year. Most drill teams practice over seven months of the year and develop programs that help them succeed in drill competitions. Equestrian drill teams typically operate from a home arena and practice once a week. Teams vary in their skill levels, from walk-only routines to more advanced loping patterns. Some teams incorporate a variety of movements and gaits, and teams can consist of as few as two riders to as many riders as can be accommodated by the patterns.

During competitions, drill teams perform to music in a short program that lasts 4-6 minutes, a freestyle program that ranges from 6-10 minutes, and any other specialty programs as required by the associations. Specialty programs can include parade, impromptu, compulsory, and/or quads. Drill team competitions have certified drill judges that evaluate each category and range from one-day shows to three-day shows with various programs spread out each day. These competitions are a great way to meet people from other teams, see the other’s style, and to test how well their written program is received.

In the Pacific Northwest, the main drill team associations include the Washington Ladies Riding Club Association (WLRCA), the Pacific Northwest Drill Association (PNWDTA), the California State Horsemen’s Association (CSHA), and the Western States Equestrian Drill Team Association (WSEDTA). Each association has specific rules and programs tailored to different teams.

Firestorm: A Team Born from Passion

Firestorm, based in Washington State, was founded in Spanaway in 2016 by equestrian drill team rider, choreographer, and judge Tricia Reed. The team began with four members: the initial founder Tricia Reed, Tricia’s husband Chris Reed, Marijah Martin, and Hythyr Moyer. Firestorm was formed from a desire to create a team that combined competitiveness with like-minded individuals eager to travel and compete beyond Washington state.

In 2017, and under the new guidance of Dan Myers, a seasoned drill coach with over 40 years of experience, Firestorm embarked on their first competition season. His expertise ushered in a period of professional excellence, with Firestorm competing in California, Nevada, Oregon, and their home state of Washington and placing well at every competition they attended. Dan Myers retired in 2022, passing the coaching legacy to longtime rider Chris Reed. Chris, one of the few male riders in Washington state, played a pivotal role in making WLRCA a co-ed association. His enthusiasm for the sport and his horse riding-knowledge are some of the reasons he was chosen to help bring the team together for the future.

Firestorm is a co-ed team with members ranging in age from 16 to over 60. The team maintains a lean roster, usually with no more than 20 members at any one time. Firestorm aims to have 16 riders perform in each program. Firestorm’s distinctive colors of purple, silver, blue, and black, along with their unique flaming horse head logo designed by Chris Reed and branded by Tricia Reed, helps set them apart from other teams.

A Journey of Excellence and Adventure

In 2021, Firestorm embarked on an extensive journey traveling over 5,500 miles in three months to compete in Reno, NV, Ceres, CA, and Tulare, CA, achieving impressive placings at all locations. Since then, they have chosen to travel every other year, seeking new and diverse competitions.

In 2023, Firestorm competed in Salem, Oregon, and Corning, California, as well as various competitions in Washington, securing Overall Grand Champion titles at five of the six events they attended. Their dedication to excellence and their adventurous spirit drives them forward. Firestorm and their riders offer drill clinics to help spread the passionate sport of drill to other teams who reside outside of Washington. Tricia and her husband Chris have traveled to Colorado, throughout Washington, and even into Canada to help provide low-cost clinics. Tricia Reed also published a mini drill booklet, Drillin’ in the Dirt, that offers a unique perspective from a judge, rider, team creator, and clinician’s point of view.

Join the Firestorm Family

Firestorm welcomes anyone interested in experiencing the thrill of equestrian drill. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a newcomer, there’s a place for you in this dynamic team. Tryouts occur in September and run for six weeks. To learn more or to join, find Firestorm Drill Team on Facebook, we would love to hear from you.

Tricia Reed and her husband Chris have been involved in the drill community for over 18 years. Riding on a drill team has pushed them to take more active roles in drill associations. They both teach drill at the High School level for Washington High School Equestrian Team (WAHSET) and are actively involved in drill judge certification for their home associations. When not riding drill, they play soccer, roller skate, and dabble in mounted shooting, trail riding, and western dressage.

