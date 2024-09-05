Cover Story: Get Ready for Winter with Versatile Excavating

Family-Owned Business Does the Hard Work on Your Horse Property

Ahh, September. The hot, dry days of summer are ending and the golden-leafed, crisp days of fall are ahead. But many Northwest horse owners know that fall isn’t a season to laze around— it’s our last chance to button up summer projects and prepare for the cold, wet, dark winter ahead. We need to get our hay and shavings in the barn, clean gutters, repair roofs, and implement mud-management around our barns and in our paddocks. And wouldn’t it be nice to have a place to park vehicles that’s puddle free too? And how about an all-weather outdoor arena or round pen to ride in?

Paddock with Eco Green Grid system being installed.

We all know the Pacific Northwest is a beautiful place to live, but it’s not necessarily the best place for horses. The combination of rain and large animals on small lots creates environments that can be dangerous to our horses’ well-being. Cleaning manure out of a sticky, muddy mess is impossible, and rotting manure in mud becomes a serious threat to the health of our horses and the environment. From hoof problems to strained ligaments, tendons, and muscles, horses need to get out of the mud.

Enter Versatile Excavating!

Owned by Mitchel and Holly Hensley of Bickelton, Washington, this family-owned and operated enterprise is experienced and ready to clean-up and mud-proof your farms and ranches. Hensley runs the business with help from his wife Holly and daughter Lily, who’s been helping her dad and driving equipment since before she entered high school.

Hensley once owned horses himself (and Lily is still horsing around) so he understands what horses need and how difficult these large animals are on their surroundings. He’s catered to horse people with his business because of this knowledge and his appreciation for the equine community.

Versatile Excavating is a vendor for Eco Green Grid and he’s enthusiastic about the quality of this Washington State manufactured product. “This grid system is user-friendly and easy to install,” says Hensley. “I’ve never had a horse dig it up or damage it in any way, and it can be used for other projects like driveways or in landscaping.” He can install it for you, or you can purchase the product from him and install it yourself.

Versatile Excavating Does More than Paddocks

Versatile Excavating can do other projects around your horse property besides mud-free paddocks. Projects like arenas, trail building, brush removal, land clearing, parking lots, retaining walls, and building demolition are all in their job description. They haul their equipment to do jobs throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“Our excavator mounted flail mower mulches the material so you won’t need to haul away or burn any debris.​ We can easily cut through brush and blackberries. We can clear your land for new developments, trails, and more,” says Hensley. Versatile Excavating is experienced, professional, licensed, bonded, and insured.

If you’re tired of caring for horses in a muddy, sloppy mess each winter this is a good time to consider hiring an experienced professional like Versatile Excavating to install a once-and-for-all grid and gravel system in your high-traffic paddock and barn areas, or do whatever hard work is needed around your horse property.

Versatile Excavating

Mitchel Hensley

Phone: (360) 903-4473

Email: [email protected]

Web: versatileexcavating.com

Find them on Facebook

See this article in the September 2024 Online Digital Edition:

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.