Energy Healing for Horses – June 12, 2025 – Virtual

Embark on a remarkable journey of wellness and transformation for both you and your beloved horse. In this captivating workshop, you will unlock the secrets of subtle energy and discover how to harness its power to create balance, harmony, and vibrant health in your horse’s life.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/energy-healing-for-horses-2


