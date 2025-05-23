Editor’s Postcard: A New Chapter

Life’s Journey Evolves How We Train

As a young horse trainer, I had great ambitions. Although my love for horses has always been true, in my youth I took a more self-centered view of our relationship. What could they do for me? I thought about what we might accomplish together, my horses and me. I was result-oriented. I trained hard, took regular lessons, and rode in clinics often. I put the horses in the trailer and hauled to shows frequently. I wanted to prove myself through points earned, ribbons won, medals achieved. It seemed the right thing to do to become a success in the horse business, and in many ways, that’s correct. Potential clients always want to know, “What have you won? What have you done?” It’s very hard to get hired because you say you “know” stuff. Where’s the proof?

I was talking to a friend recently, another professional horsewoman in the business for decades, about how I didn’t really care about accomplishment anymore—I just wanted to do right by my horses. I haven’t attended a clinic with a horse in years; I don’t enjoy pushing my horses that much. My friend responded, “That’s the natural way we evolve in this business.” I didn’t really understand what she meant at the time, but after my 8-year-old gelding, Gus, was diagnosed with DSLD last fall and has since been retired, I’m starting to see her point.

I’m still passionate about horses and can’t imagine not having them in my life. They bring joy beyond measure to my days. And I still love to learn about horses; in fact, I think I appreciate horses more than ever before. Not being so result-oriented allows me the freedom to take more time and explore new depths of understanding about them.

One of the joys of editing this magazine is reading other’s articles. I’ve always appreciated the wisdom Robert Eversole brings about preparing horses to mosey down the trail and I’ve enjoyed the series of articles by Ben Longwell immensely (see the Trainer’s Corner column). Ben gets into the horse’s mind in ways that gets my brain working too.

I find myself taking a new path with horses, one that’s more patient, curious, and adventurous. I feel like I’m better with horses than ever before because of this—and I’m a better teacher to my human students too. I still hope to compete a little but won’t be sad if it doesn’t happen. Life with horses is a great ride. I’m going to enjoy it and make sure my horses do too.

See this article in the May 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.