Building Your Horse’s Confidence – May 31, 2025 – Roy, WA

• Does your horse pay attention to you?
• Does your horse spook at “invisible” objects?
• Does your horse look to you as the leader?
• Does your horse stand quietly for grooming, saddling, and mounting?
• Does every ride feel like a bigger adventure than you wanted?
• Would you like to feel safe on a trail ride?
• Would you like to feel safe on any ride?

If any of the answers are yes, no, or even maybe then this is for you.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/building-your-horses-confidence


