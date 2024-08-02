DURANGO® BOOTS AND THE PRCA HOST SWEEPSTAKES LEADING UP TO 2024 NFR

What: Durango® Boots and the PRCA are hosting an NFR Flyaway Sweepstakes during July and into August. $3,000 prize package up for grabs for one winner & their guest!

● (2) Pairs of PRCA Collection by Durango® Boots

● (2) Tickets to Durango® Night at Wrangler NFR® on Thursday December 12th, 2024

● Hotel accommodations in Las Vegas for 3 days and 2 nights

● Round-trip ﬂights to Las Vegas, arriving December 11th, and departing December 13th, 2024

When: July 28 – August 11, 2024

Where: Enter to Win – https://www.durangoboots.com/durango-wrangler-nfr-ﬂyaway-sweepstakes

About Durango®

Founded in 1966, Durango® Boots manufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion footwear for men, women, and children. It is a division of Rocky Brands™, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit

www.durangoboots.com.

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.