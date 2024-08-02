Cowgirl Capable Retreat – How to get your Ammo PAID FOR!

Cowgirl Capable Women’s Empowerment Retreat

https://cowgirlcapable.com/retreat

Sept 5th-8th, 2024

Whistlin’ Pine Ranch – Pateros, WA

Register here (paid in full by 8/15 to get free ammo): https://cowgirlcapable.com/registration-form

Things are starting to really get exciting and logistics are all falling into place to make this Cowgirl Capable Retreat very memorable event (with amazing food) and I can’t wait to share the latest offerings that are also INCLUDED in your registration fee:

How to get FREE AMMO to use during the retreat?

to use during the retreat? USCCA Handgun Certification: How to gain your USCCA training certificate to use towards a state or multi state concealed permit, where required, multi states all require formal training.

Professional Photographer on hand to capture the memories

AMMO : Each registered participant who pays in full by August 15th will be given 100 rounds of pistol (.22 or 9MM or a combo of the two), 25 rounds of shotgun (20 or 12 ga) and 10 rounds of rifle.

USCCA CERTIFICATION : If you pre-register for the class on the USCCA website you will be eligible to receive your Basic Handgun Concealed Carry and Home Defense Fundamental with Defensive Shooting certification to use towards state or multi state concealed carry applications where required. https://training.usconcealedcarry.com/class/basic-handgun/abd6aa46-4f92-11ef-b28a-068d87148bfb

*Example: Utah reciprocates with 36 states and Arizona reciprocates with 37 states WITHOUT BEING A RESIDENT.

**IF you are interested in applying for either your Arizona or Utah please let me know ahead of time so that I ensure their material is included in the classroom course that will take place at the range during lunch (classroom hours split between Friday and Saturday).

While Washington does not require the applicant to complete a firearms safety course or otherwise demonstrate knowledge of firearms safety prior to issuance of a pistol license. However, the USCCA recommends that anyone who makes the choice to carry a concealed firearm obtain as much training as possible in order to be a responsibly armed American.

OPTIONAL PRIVATE PHOTO SHOOT:

In addition to having professional photography to add to your social media paid for by Cowgirl Capable you will have the opportunity to hire Ali for a private session while on site. *Please try to book in advance or upon arrival to the ranch details and pricing in the newsletter.

15 Minute $100 for 4 to 6 professionally edited photos

30 Minutes $200 for 10 to 15 professionally edited photos

60 Minutes $400 for 20 to 25 professionally edited photos

If coordinated in advance we can offer a horse saddled or unsaddled if you would like to have a horse in your photos, my mare Porsche is a very good model.🦄

Seems we had a bit of a technical glitch with ladies who signed up early to receive the newsletter so I’ve also attached the first edition in case you missed it that includes information about the $300 discount for those hauling in their own accommodations.

Head to Instagram to follow the new @CowgirlCapable account!

