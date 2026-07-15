Durango® Boots and Dude Rancher’s Association Celebrate DRA’s Centennial with Ultimate Western Experience Giveaway

Win a Pair of Limited-Edition DRA Centennial Boots and a 7-Night Ranch Stay Valued at $7,800

CODY, WY (July 8, 2026) – In honor of the Dude Ranchers’ Association’s (DRA) 100th anniversary, legendary Western bootmaker Durango® Boots is giving one lucky winner the ultimate cowboy experience: a pair of limited-edition DRA 100th anniversary boots and a seven-night stay for two at the iconic Eatons’ Ranch in Wolf, Wyoming.

“One hundred years ago, a group of ranchers came together to preserve a way of life — and that spirit is alive today,” said Bryce Albright, Executive Director of the Dude Ranchers’ Association. “Durango, as the Official Boot of the Dude Ranchers’ Association, has been a natural partner in celebrating this milestone.”

Beginning July 25, 2026 — on the National Day of the Cowboy — participants will have one week to enter the giveaway at Durango’s website. Entries close July 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The prize package is valued at $7,800.

“This giveaway is our way of honoring a century of authentic Western tradition,” said Erin DeLong, marketing manager at Durango® Boots. “The DRA has preserved a way of life that is truly American, and we’re proud to celebrate their milestone with something as iconic as a pair of handcrafted boots and a week on the range.”

The limited-edition Durango® DRA 100th anniversary boots debuted at the DRA’s annual convention in January 2026. These custom designed boots are built on Durango’s popular Arena Elite™ platform. Only a select number were produced, making this pair a rare collector’s item.

The Eatons’ Ranch prize includes seven nights of lodging and meals for the winner and one guest, along with all ranch activities — including horseback riding, fishing, hiking, and access to a children’s program. The stay must be redeemed between August 4 and October 1, 2026, or June 1 through October 1, 2027. Transportation is not included.

To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older and a U.S. resident. The winner will be randomly drawn and must claim their prize within 24 hours.

Founded in 1926, the DRA is the nation’s longest running agritourism organization, representing 91 accredited dude ranches across the American West. The organization is dedicated to preserving authentic Western hospitality and the original American vacation experience. The DRA’s official centennial takes place on September 27, 2026.

For full giveaway details and to enter, visit the link here.

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About the Dude Ranchers’ Association

Founded in 1926, the Dude Ranchers’ Association is dedicated to preserving the traditions, landscapes, and hospitality of the American West. As the leading authority in dude ranch tourism, the DRA ensures that every member ranch delivers a safe, authentic, and high-quality guest experience rooted in more than a century of Western heritage.

About Durango®

Founded in 1966, Durango® Boots manufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion footwear for men, women, and children. It is a division of Rocky Brands™, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit www.durangoboots.com, https://www.youtube.com/user/DurangoBoot, https://www.instagram.com/durangoboots

About Eaton’s Ranch

Eatons’ Ranch is a Wyoming dude ranch and working cattle ranch located on the magnificent, pine covered eastern slopes of the Bighorn Mountains in northeastern Wyoming. Just eighteen miles west of Sheridan, the Ranch consists of 7,000 acres of beautiful open country with rolling hills, grassy meadows and hidden valleys. Our all-inclusive dude ranch has been bringing people together for 5 generations now. Decades of experience has led us to creating fabulous dining, engaging activities, fun for families, comfortable lodging, and memorable events.

For more information contact:

Trisha Cole

[email protected] / 310.569.5892