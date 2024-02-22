Do you Own SURE FOOT Pads? Then This $500 Product Giveaway is for You!

WASHINGTON, Virginia, February 13, 2024 – Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year by telling Wendy Murdoch how much you and your horse love your SURE FOOT Equine Balance Pads and you could win up to $500 in Pads!

SURE FOOT Pads challenge a horse’s balance, activate proprioception, work small posture muscles, and create awareness. Pads vary in density from Hard to Soft, providing a wide range of pattern variation for horses to experience. Once the horse is familiar with SURE FOOT, the pattern can be varied on any given day depending on the horse’s condition, medical history, and the desired effect.

“We just finished a giveaway for people who do NOT own SURE FOOT Pads,” said Wendy Murdoch, creator of the patented SURE FOOT Equine Stability Program. “We drew the winner during a live webinar on Monday, February 12, and she was actually attending the session!

“Now we’re holding a giveaway for people who DO own Pads and this time we’re asking them to tell us about their experiences using them,” she continued. “It’s a little more work, but we think it’s worth $500 in SURE FOOT Pads or any products from my online store!”

The second giveaway began on February 6, 2024 and ends at 11:59pm Eastern on Sunday, February 25, 2024. The winner will be chosen at random on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 6:00pm Eastern, again during the live webinar that evening. To register for this or any other “Webinar with Wendy,” or to watch previous webinars, visit this page.

Click here to enter, or go to the SURE FOOT Equine Facebook page and click on the link there to take a short survey. At the end of the survey, you’ll be directed to a page where you can leave either a written or video testimonial about your experience with the Pads. Video testimonials count for two entries!

The Winner will receive their choice of any SURE FOOT Equine Balance Pads or any item or combination of items available on the shop.surefootequine.com page up to a value of $500.00.

In addition to owning SURE FOOT Pads, entrants must be 18 years of age or older and a US citizen. Each person can only enter once. For complete rules, click here.

“You have until midnight February 25th to enter,” said Wendy, “but don’t wait and risk forgetting. Enter now!”

About Wendy Murdoch

Wendy Murdoch is an internationally recognized equestrian instructor and clinician for over 35 years, author of several books and DVDs, host of The Whole Horse® online course, and creator of the SURE FOOT Equine Stability Program®. She is one of the most skillful teachers ever encountered in any equestrian discipline. Wendy’s desire to understand the function of both horse and human, her curiosity, and her love of teaching capitalize on the most current learning theories. In this way, she is able to help both the horse and the rider.

