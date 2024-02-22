Outbreak Alerts *Update*: February 21, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic, Spokane County, WA

Source WSDA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: 9

Number Exposed: 27

Number Euthanized: 5

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Update 2/21/2024: In the outbreak in Spokane County, horses have experienced the abortion and neurologic forms of the disease. The last EHM case reported on the quarantined premises was on 2/15/24. There is NO evidence of lateral spread of the disease to other facilities. There is NO history of these horses recently attending a show or event. The owner has been extremely cooperative and has employed strict biosecurity that is being overseen by WSDA field veterinarians. The quarantine will be lifted 21 days after the last clinical signs of EHV.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: http://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts