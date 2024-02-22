Outbreak Alerts *Update*: February 21, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic, Spokane County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 9
Number Exposed: 27
Number Euthanized: 5
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Update 2/21/2024: In the outbreak in Spokane County, horses have experienced the abortion and neurologic forms of the disease. The last EHM case reported on the quarantined premises was on 2/15/24. There is NO evidence of lateral spread of the disease to other facilities. There is NO history of these horses recently attending a show or event. The owner has been extremely cooperative and has employed strict biosecurity that is being overseen by WSDA field veterinarians. The quarantine will be lifted 21 days after the last clinical signs of EHV.
For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks