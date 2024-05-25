Diamond-McNabb Ranch Horse Sale Announces 16th Annual Sale Schedule and Preview Day May 31st

DOUGLAS, Wyo. (May 21, 2024) – The Diamond-McNabb Ranch Horse Sale has announced its 16th annual sale will begin with a preview day on Friday, May 31st. Gates open at 3:00 PM and attendees are welcome to browse the arena and view the horses in an unofficial preview session throughout the afternoon. Diamond-McNabb and consignment riders will be available on the arena grounds to answer any questions about individual horses ahead of Saturday’s auction.

“Every year, I look forward to our sale,” said Ken McNabb, Diamond-McNabb partner. “ It’s such a great time to see customers who have become life-long friends. It is a blessing that we are now getting to help the second generation of riders, as families bring their children to our sale in search of that perfect horse.”

Friday, May 31st Schedule

3:00 PM Gates Open & Unofficial Preview Begins

5:00 PM BBQ Dinner ($20 per plate)

6:00 PM Ken McNabb Introduction and Demonstration

Saturday, June 1st Schedule

8:00 AM Doors Open

9:00 AM Official Preview Session Begins

12:30 PM Announcements

1:00 PM Sale begins

Sunday, June 2nd Schedule

9:30 AM Cowboy Church

Additionally, Wyoming singer, Matt Robertson, will be performing Friday afternoon during the unofficial preview and barbeque dinner. The barbeque dinner is $20 per plate, and all are welcome at the Powderhorn Ranch.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Matt Robertson on Friday night ahead of the sale,” said McNabb. “I think this will add another layer of enjoyment to our sale.”

Online and phone bidding are available. To view the horses in the sale, click here. For questions, feel free to email [email protected].

About Diamond-McNabb Ranch Horse Sale

For almost twenty years, the Diamond-McNabb partnership has continued to produce quality ranch-trained horses who have been exposed to ranch life and are prepared to take their new owners wherever they want to go—from inside the arena to the trails. Trained using the legendary Ken McNabb method of training, Diamond-McNabb horses have been and continue to be reliable, trustworthy and competitive stock for the beginning novice rider to the competitive horseman. For more information about the sale, please visit dmhorses.com.