From My Saddle: Expo Life

Face to Face Interaction is the Best
After returning home from the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo in Albany, Oregon, I realized how seeing familiar faces and meeting new people was the highlight of the trip. I was especially excited to see John Lyons again after several years. He and his wife Jody had been on another journey for several years. He’s back into horses again, teaching riders how to respect and understand how horses think.
Getting a chance to visit with Matt Livengood, Alayne Blickle, Scott DePaolo, and Teddy Franke, as well as meeting new clinicians in the industry, was also very rewarding. We have so much talent in the horse industry, whether it’s the longtime teachers or new clinicians who have so much to offer. I imagine the participants in the various clinics were thrilled to have a chance to learn from these amazing teachers. And the shopping—I always find treasures at the expos you won’t find anywhere else.
The various breeds represented, clubs and organizations, and the spectacular show by the Black Pearl Friesian Dance Troupe had everyone excited about being at the expo. The excitement of a live show just can’t be beat. This year there was Western dressage and a colt starting challenge as well. Engaging with all the different people, their horses, and experiencing amazing camaraderie made the trip and its expenses worth it.
I had some great help too. Marci Voorhees (an amazing artist) answered my request for someone to help us out with a TV for the expo. Flying has its challenges and bringing a TV was not an option. Marci is one of the kindest, most generous people I know and always willing to help. I also had a great travel companion! My best friend, Wendy Croney, accompanied me on this trip, helping with booth setup and watching the booth while I was out seeing all the vendors and clinicians. I feel truly blessed with friends, customers, and colleagues. Life is good when I connect with my community.
“Willingly give and graciously receive. What you do to and for another, you do to and for yourself.” – Bob Proctor (1934-2022), Co-Founder of Proctor Gallagher Institute
Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!
Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.