Mustang Challenge – Livestream event hosted by the Cowboy Entrepreneur, Scott Knudsen

Mustang Challenge / South Point Arena, Las Vegas NV, July 11-13, 2024 – the richest western discipline national mustang competition.

Mustang Champions, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management and Western Horseman, is proud to announce that the inaugural event will be streamed live and on-demand through RideTV. The livestream event will be hosted by none other than Scott Knudsen – The Cowboy Entrepreneur.

Scott is a hero and advocate for American mustangs in holding. His background and life experiences in western competitions and as a life coach / motivational speaker make him a prime personality to add insight and share information about mustangs in America.

The three-day Mustang Challenge event at South Point Arena will showcase previously wild mustangs competing in three preliminary classes – reining pattern, trail class and ranch riding. The finals event will be a freestyle competition showcasing just how versatile American mustangs can be.

$125,000 Total cash and prizes. $50,000 to the Champion.

About The Cowboy Entrepreneur / Scott Knudsen

Scott Knudsen is far from your typical 5th generation Texas cowboy. With a business degree from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, TX, his journey has been anything but ordinary. Struck by lightning—in the head with a discharge from his hand—Scott’s resilience and unique experiences have shaped his remarkable story.



As the host of the weekly podcast “Cowboy Entrepreneur,” available on popular platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts, Scott shares insights into the cowboy way of life combined with entrepreneurial wisdom.



He’s not only a podcast host but also a familiar face on television. Scott previously hosted the series “On The Road with the Cowboy Entrepreneur” on Television and has a new show set to stream on Knekt TV.



Adding to his repertoire, Scott is an accomplished writer, with his first book, “Sovereign Rein,” already published by Leadership Books. His second book, “You Can’t Crack That Egg Twice,” is set to release in the summer of 2024. Scott also contributes to “Rodeo Life” magazine, showcasing his passion for storytelling.



In the summer of 2024, audiences can anticipate the release of “Lightning Cowboy: A True American Love Story,” an autobiographical feature film chronicling Scott’s survival from lightning strikes and the profound themes of faith and family that have shaped his life.



Beyond his creative endeavors, Scott is a sought-after keynote speaker, captivating audiences nationwide with his inspiring story. He’s also an adept emcee and brand ambassador, leveraging his diverse experiences to connect with audiences across various platforms.



Scott’s impact extends globally, with appearances on podcasts in over 7 countries and coverage from prestigious media outlets such as Fox News, BBC, and The Guardian. His resilience and passion for giving back led him to co-found the Cowboy Entrepreneur Foundation, which supports families in the Western Cowboy community through initiatives like cowboygive.org.



To keep up with Scott’s adventures and insights, visit https://www.cowboyentrepreneur.com and join him on his extraordinary journey.

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

About South Point Arena, Las Vegas

Since opening in February 2006, The South Point Arena has quickly become the place Cowboys come to play. Easily recognized as the nicest indoor Equestrian Facility in the country more and more promoters and fans are also calling it home for non-equestrian events as well. Surrounded by the beautiful South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa, the Arenas in conveniently located near the 80,000 sq.ft. Exhibit Hall and just a short distance from 2,163 beautiful hotel rooms. With intimate permanent seating of 4,600 and ample parking and staging areas, the South Point Arena is perfect for top level events.