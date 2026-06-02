Could Your Horse Be at Risk for Equine Metabolic Syndrome?

Some horses seem to gain weight just by looking at a bale of hay.

We call them easy keepers, and while it’s often said with a smile, carrying extra weight can sometimes signal a much bigger issue. Equine Metabolic Syndrome, or EMS, has become one of the most important health concerns horse owners need to understand because of its strong connection to laminitis.

The good news is that early recognition and proper management can make a tremendous difference.

More Than Just an Overweight Horse

One of the biggest misconceptions about EMS is that it’s simply a weight problem.

While many horses with EMS are overweight, not every overweight horse has EMS, and not every horse with EMS appears obese. Some horses develop distinct fat deposits in specific areas, even when the rest of their body condition seems relatively normal.

Common places to watch for unusual fat accumulation include:

Along the crest of the neck

Above the eyes

Around the shoulders

Over the loin area

Around the tailhead

Near the mammary or sheath area

These changes can sometimes develop gradually, making them easy to overlook.

Understanding the Link to Laminitis

What makes EMS particularly concerning is its connection to insulin resistance and laminitis.

In horses with insulin resistance, the body becomes less effective at responding to insulin. As a result, insulin levels rise, creating metabolic changes that can increase the risk of laminitis.

Unfortunately, early laminitis isn’t always dramatic.

Many owners initially describe the horse as simply being “a little sore” or “not moving quite right.” By the time obvious lameness develops, significant damage may already be occurring.

That’s why recognizing the warning signs early is so important.

Who Is Most at Risk?

EMS can affect horses of many breeds and ages, but certain horses appear more predisposed than others.

Ponies, Morgans, Arabians, Paso Finos, and other easy-keeping breeds are commonly associated with the condition. Most cases occur in horses between about eight and eighteen years of age, although younger and older horses can also be affected.

If your horse tends to gain weight easily, it’s worth paying close attention to body condition and metabolic health.

Early Diagnosis Matters

One of the challenges with EMS is that owners often don’t realize there’s a problem until laminitis occurs.

Veterinarians diagnose EMS by combining physical examination findings with blood work and, when necessary, hoof radiographs to evaluate for laminitis.

The earlier EMS is identified, the better the chances of avoiding serious complications.

And honestly, prevention is always easier than rehabilitation after repeated laminitic episodes.

Management Starts with Lifestyle Changes

For many horses, EMS management comes down to two key factors: diet and exercise.

A forage-based feeding program, careful control of sugar and starch intake, and maintaining a healthy body condition are often central parts of treatment. Many horses also need restricted pasture access, especially during periods when grasses are particularly rich.

Regular exercise helps improve insulin sensitivity and supports healthy weight management.

Of course, horses already suffering from laminitis should only begin an exercise program under veterinary guidance.

Prevention Is Easier Than Treatment

One thing veterinarians consistently emphasize is that maintaining a healthy weight is far easier than reversing metabolic disease after it develops.

Regular exercise, thoughtful feeding practices, and routine veterinary evaluations all help reduce risk.

And while it can be tempting to spoil those easy keepers with extra feed because they always seem hungry, keeping them lean and active may be one of the best gifts we can give them for long-term health.

Sometimes the horses that look easiest to care for are the ones that require the most careful management.