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Equestrian Oasis – 7001 Palm Lane – Anacortes, WA

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 A private Anacortes retreat where refined living, mountain views and garden beauty come together. Tucked behind a gated entry, this distinctive 5 acre estate offers main-level living, Mt. Baker and Cascade views, and a newly remodeled designer kitchen with custom cabinetry, slab quartz, three ovens, drawer microwave, radiant heat and wide plank European flooring. The open living and dining areas flow to covered decks, sunny courtyards, koi ponds, fountains and Mediterranean-inspired gardens, creating exceptional spaces for quiet mornings or unforgettable gatherings. The serene primary suite opens to its own courtyard and flowering gardens. A bright sunroom, private office, theater room, lower level library with gas fireplace, guest bedrooms and abundant storage add comfort and flexibility. Equestrian amenities include a barn with water and power, tack and hay rooms, run-in stalls, sand paddocks, round pen, fenced pastures and trailer parking. Enjoy a heated finished studio or shop, oversized garage, RV and boat parking, organic garden, fruit trees, private well, backup generator and nearby Anacortes Forest Lands trails. A rare blend of privacy, quality, lifestyle and natural beauty. Additional 5 acre wooded lot included.

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