Cornell’s Equine Seminar Series presents “After the Last Ride. Understanding Common Equine Health Problems Through Necropsy” – December 16, 2025 – Virtual/Zoom

ITHACA, N.Y. – Have you ever wondered what a pathologist looks for during an equine necropsy or what common problems we uncover after a horse passes away? This seminar will walk through some of the most frequent postmortem findings in horses—including laminitis, shipping fever, and the major causes of colic—in a clear, accessible way for owners, farmers, and enthusiasts. Join us to gain a better understanding of these conditions and what they can teach us about equine health.

Please note that, as this is a pathology lecture, it may include mildly graphic images of blood, organs, or other depictions necessary for the education of the audience.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/cornells-equine-seminar-series-presents-after-the-last-ride-understanding-common-equine-health-problems-through-necropsy