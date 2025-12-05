Help us out with a 2 minute survery - and win free promotion for your business!

Cornell’s Equine Seminar Series presents “After the Last Ride. Understanding Common Equine Health Problems Through Necropsy” – December 16, 2025 – Virtual/Zoom

ITHACA, N.Y. – Have you ever wondered what a pathologist looks for during an equine necropsy or what common problems we uncover after a horse passes away? This seminar will walk through some of the most frequent postmortem findings in horses—including laminitis, shipping fever, and the major causes of colic—in a clear, accessible way for owners, farmers, and enthusiasts. Join us to gain a better understanding of these conditions and what they can teach us about equine health.
Please note that, as this is a pathology lecture, it may include mildly graphic images of blood, organs, or other depictions necessary for the education of the audience.


