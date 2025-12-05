A Very Merry Northwest Horse Source Holiday Gift Guide

Consider Regional Businesses for Holiday Shopping

Sleigh bells are ringing and horses are dashing through the snow (or rain)—it’s Christmas time in the Northwest! Every horseman or woman on your holiday list is wishing for something handcrafted that can be used, loved, and admired by their equestrian friends. Consider doing some of your holiday shopping with regional small businesses that celebrate the spirit of the Northwest in every gift.

Idaho

Add some cheer to everyday riding with a vibrant hand-braided mecate from The Colorful Cowgirl. Located in Mountain Home, Gloria keeps over 200 years of family braiding tradition alive. You can expect the most beautiful combinations of color made of mane hair and cotton in mecates, looped reins, get down lines, dog leashes, and hatbands from thecolorfulcowgirl.com.

Visit weatheredcrafts.com for unique Western home decor items shipped to your door from The Gem State. Weathered Crafts is known for their handmade Western frames and prints, but the metal magnet collection is the kind of Western we all want to find in our stocking.

Shopping for a little one? Poulsen Leather remembers the young horse-crazy person in your life. Shop for handmade stick horses (we spotted a llama and bull, too!) they can gallop around the tree. You can also browse grown-up gifts like leather knife blocks, tumblers, rope cans, and diaper bags. poulsenleather.com

If you’d love to give an experience, consider Idaho Falls’ own Western jewelry company, The Stone Pony. Here, you’ll find turquoise, silver, and gemstone jewelry of all styles. Make a memorable moment and book a workshop class where you can create your own piece of sterling silver jewelry or hat with the guidance of an instructor. Visit thestonepony.shop to shop and book!

Oregon

Support local Sweet Home, Oregon cowgirl and award-winning artist, Allison Bruns (McCabe), owner of Bruns Illustrations and Total Equine Connections. Pick up a copy of the Cowgirl Coloring Book on Amazon for the young or old horse enthusiast on your list, browse her Western fine-art collection, or order a commissioned piece at total-equine-connection.square.site.

Embrace the West with Wild Island Rags, a Cathlamet based business specializing in wild rags. Owner Vicki Luce has unlimited prints, styles, material, and sizes to keep your horseman or woman warm all winter long. With so many ways to style, this is a gift that will be a staple in their closet. They’ll think of you whenever they tie one on (and yes, Vicki can teach you!). Visit their Facebook page today.

Remember Breyer? How many did you have? Ranch Hands creates the grown-up version of model horses in stunning form. There’s a breed, size, form, and price for everyone—which is true for real life horses too! Find these handcrafted horses on Facebook for the equine enthusiast that has it all.

Alyssa Lee Designs is known for their interchangeable trophy buckle purses, but you’ll find her talent extends well beyond buckle bags in Damascus, Oregon. Order a leather journal cover, customized Hey Dudes, or a hand painted memorial keychain from her official Facebook page.

Washington

Tails-U-Wear is a Southwest Washington mother-and-daughter-owned company specializing in horsehair keepsakes. This duo has been braiding for over thirteen years and they continue to learn from some of the most renowned braiders in the industry—Bill and Teresa Black. You’ll find hitched horsehair and other styles of braided earrings, bracelets, and Western mementos. Order a custom piece or shop ready-to-ship items on their Facebook page.

Fill your soul the same way Julie Baugher does: make something out of leather! Julie Baugher Leather Design of Ellensburg, Washington offers a variety of classes that make a perfect gifted experience. Your loved one will walk away with a handcrafted item and a new friend in Julie. jbldleatherschool.com

Photo Courtesy Katie Surritt

Do you know someone who has their buckles stashed away? Encourage them to display their winnings with a buckle display case that can stand alone or hang on the wall. JM Western Woodworks Co. has some ready-made buckle display cases, or custom order what fits your loved one. He partners with A-List Tack on Facebook to sell his designs.

Broken Diamond Leather from Toppenish can make pretty much anything a loved one desires from leather: Purses, picture frames, keychains, bootjacks, knife sheaths, patches, backpacks, and more are all part of this Washington leather shop. Their endless inventory of quality handmade goods can be shopped on their Facebook page.

So giddy-up, jingle horse, it’s time to shop Northwest small businesses for the person in your life who insists on a stocking for their horse. (Oh, and if they need a Western stocking, visit Buckskin Brand!) May your holidays be filled with leather and laughter, hoofprints and homemade gifts, and boots and blessings.

