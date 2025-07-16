Cal Expo Makes the Difficult Call to Suspend Thoroughbred Horse Racing for 2025 California State Fair

(SACRAMENTO, CA) – With great sadness, the California Exposition & State Fair announces the suspension of live thoroughbred horse racing for the 2025 California State Fair. The legacy of thoroughbred horse racing has been an enduring part of the State Fair, beginning in 1854, when the first live races were held at the Pioneer Race Course in San Francisco.

“With the closure of Golden Gate Fields in June 2024 and growing uncertainty surrounding racing in Northern California, there are simply no horses available to keep this tradition alive in 2025,” said Tom Martinez, CEO of the California Exposition & State Fair. “We have explored every possible avenue, but with a heavy heart, we’ve come to the unfortunate decision that it is simply not feasible to continue racing this summer.”

This decision marks the end of an era, but it does not erase the memories made on these tracks, the champions crowned, or the thrill that so many have experienced from the grandstands. Cal Expo & State Fair remains committed to exploring new opportunities that honor the past while embracing the future, ensuring that the Fair continues to be a place of excitement, community, and celebration.

