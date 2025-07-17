Bigger, Bolder, and Even Better This Fall – Plus, an Epic Win for Our Lead Instructor!

After thoughtful conversations and a whole lot of reflection, we’ve made the decision to shift our energy from Spring to Fall and turn this year’s retreat into something even more powerful.

We’re excited to announce that the Fall 2025 Cowgirl Capable Retreat will be bigger, bolder, and open to even more amazing women.

This year’s Fall retreat will now welcome:

Mothers & Daughters (ages 13+)

Ladies 21+ — solo adventurers, sisters, best friends — all welcome!

If you were registered for Spring, you’ve got priority placement for Fall. We’re beyond excited to welcome you into this next chapter at Whistlin’ Pine Ranch, September 11–14, 2025 — an all-inclusive weekend of confidence, connection, and courage.

The Cowgirl Capable spirit is riding strong into Fall!

Instructor Spotlight: Taylor Little Just Made History!

We’re also sending up a big cheer for our Lead Firearms Instructor, Taylor Little, who just rocked a major milestone…

Taylor crushed the Law Enforcement Shooting Instructor Course with a jaw-dropping score of 497/500.

But that’s not all — she was:

The only woman in the class,

The only civilian,

Surrounded by seasoned law enforcement from multiple agencies — and still outshot nearly everyone.

In addition to her being one of the lead instructors at Sharp Shooting Spokane she’ll now be contracting with the Criminal Justice Training Commission, and let’s just say… we’re damn proud to have her on our team.

Taylor is living proof that skill, courage, and grit aren’t defined by a badge — they’re defined by heart and hard work.

