Announcing a New Film from Ron Davis, the Producer of Harry & Snowman and Life in the Doghouse

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Unbridled Hope is a documentary short exposing the hidden world of American horse auctions, where beloved animals are sold to the highest bidder and shipped to slaughter, unraveling the systemic failures and throwaway culture that make this tragedy possible.

For the first time in two decades, the SAFE Act is being advanced as a permanent federal amendment that would ban the export of U.S. horses for slaughter, closing the loophole that has allowed the practice to continue. With growing policy momentum and declining industry reliance, this is the most viable moment in history to dismantle the slaughter pipeline and redirect horses into America’s expanding rescue, rehabilitation, and service networks.

As an independently produced documentary, we rely on donations and sponsorships to continue production and outreach. All net proceeds from the film will support horse rescue organizations and lobbying for the SAFE Act.

Thank you.

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See Unbridled Hope’s Business Profile: https://nwhorsesource.com/business-profile-unbridled-hope