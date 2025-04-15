Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Business Profile: Lazaris Sport Horses

by
Home » Blog » Business
nerve compression
Photo by Julia Ann Photography

Celeste Lazaris Helps Clients See, Connect, and Relieve their Horse’s Pain

Why did you get started in business?

Horses saved my life as a kid, and I wanted to spend my life looking for ways to give back to them.

What is your history with horses?

I worked with troubled horses as a foster kid, and then went on to become a competitive rider and professional trainer specializing in problem horses. I competed in almost every discipline just to better understand how the horse needs to perform in each of them. From there I became aware of how pain is often labeled as a behavioral or training problem, so I shifted my career to become a licensed human and equine massage therapist and dedicated my education to specializing in nerve compression relief.

Have you won any special awards or recognition?

I won many championships in my competition days, but my favorite and most recent recognition has been from veterinarians around the world and a few universities who use my methods or consult with me directly to help holistically treat nerve compression in horses.

Describe what sets your business apart from the competition?

My lens on the nervous system, functional anatomy, and biomechanics centered around preventing and relieving suspected nerve compression through manual therapies as well as specialized training both in-hand and under saddle.

What can clients expect to gain from your service?

The ability to more accurately see, connect, and understand their horse to prevent nerve compression and injury.

Contact 
Lazaris Sport Horses
Celeste Lazaris
Email: [email protected] 
Web: balancethroughmovementmethod.com

See this article in the April 2025 Online Digital Edition:

April 2025


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners