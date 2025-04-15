Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: April 14, 2025 Equine Influenza in King County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 2
Facility Type: Private Facility 
Comments: Under vet care.

For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


