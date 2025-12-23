Being Herd: 6-Week Progressive Workshop Program – January 24, 2026 to March 21, 2026 – Bend, OR

Week # 1 – Jan. 24, 2026- Orientation to the Equine Mandala through the Horse’s Sensory World

Theme: Part 1- Learn to read the horses body language though understanding their Sensory World.

Week # 2 -Jan. 31, 2026- Equine Mandala & the Horse’s Nervous System

Theme: Part 2- Learn to read the horses body language though recognizing the state of their nervous system.

Week # 3 – Feb. 7, 2026- Equine Mandala & Learning, Memory and Emotions

Theme: Part 3- Learn to choose the correct way for a particular horse to learn.

Week # 4 – Feb. 21, 2026- Part 1- Fundamentals of Horse Speak®: My Space/Your Space, Bubbles and Boundaries, Mirroring and Matching steps. The power of Zero and “X”.

Theme: “Now I understand what safety means for you – clarity”

Week # 5 – Feb. 28, 2026- Part 2- Fundamentals of Horse Speak®: Micro Movements, Chess Board, Bubbles and Boundaries in action. Intro to the interactive areas of Horse Speak (Buttons).

Theme: Your horse will start seeing you as something other than a resource.

Week # 6 -Mar. 21, 2026- Integration: Being Herd, the O.Zone, and True Connection

Theme: “Applying everything- The horse experience and the human role”



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/being-herd-6-week-progressive-workshop-program