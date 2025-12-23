Outbreak Alerts: December 22, 2025 Strangles in Stevens County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: Unknown;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Comments: Horse under vet care. Had returned from training and also owner bought two others at the same time and commingled at farm.;

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

