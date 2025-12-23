Help us out with a 2 minute survery - and win free promotion for your business!

Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

Outbreak Alerts: December 22, 2025 Strangles in Stevens County, WA

by
Home » Blog » News
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Exposed: Unknown; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 
Comments: Horse under vet care. Had returned from training and also owner bought two others at the same time and commingled at farm.;

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners