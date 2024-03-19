Animals as Natural Therapy in Bellingham, WA, Earns Prestigious Professional Reaccreditation

Denver, CO –Animals as Natural Therapy in Bellingham, WA, once again recently earned the designation of Premier Accredited Center by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.).

Animals as Natural Therapy partners individuals who have special needs, and others, with certified professionals and equines to achieve health, wellness and learning goals. By earning PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center status, Animals as Natural Therapy has demonstrated it is operating in accordance with nearly 200 PATH Intl. standards for the equine-assisted services (EAS) industry. Out of the more than 790 PATH Intl. Member Centers, only 250 hold this prestigious distinction.

Photos Provided by Sara Conant

To become a PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center, Animals as Natural Therapy, successfully passed an evaluation by trained PATH Intl. site visitors. Center evaluations cover a wide range of topics such as horse management, participant safety, equipment, quality of instruction, facility operations, volunteerism and best-business administrative practices, all with specific standards that must be met. These standards were developed and adopted by the PATH Intl. membership to ensure that centers follow procedures essential to safe, quality EAS programming. PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center is a designation indicating to the public that a center has met a rigorous set of quality and safety standards. PATH Intl. requires that Premier Accredited Centers be re-accredited every five years to maintain this designation.

“By reattaining its PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center status, Animals as Natural Therapy has demonstrated a commitment to the highest standards when introducing individuals with special needs to a variety of equine-assisted services,” said PATH Intl. Chief Executive Officer Kathy Alm. “PATH Intl. Accreditation is a respected benchmark in the EAS industry. It demonstrates leadership and a commitment to safety and to the highest professional standards.”

For more information about Animals as Natural Therapy, please contact Development Director, Jessie Pemble at [email protected], or visit their website at www.animalsasnaturaltherapy.org For more information about the PATH Intl. Premier Accreditation process please visit: pathintl.org/accreditation/.

About PATH Intl.:

The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor® Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2022, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.