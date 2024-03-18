New & Noteworthy: The 38th Annual Idaho Horse Expo Brings Education and Entertainment April 5-7

The 38th annual Idaho Horse Expo, April 5–7 at Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho, is an event perfect for anyone interested in anything horse. From dressage to colt starting, there’s something for everyone!

This year’s featured clinicians are Ruben Villasenor and Ron McLoughlin. Villasenor believes in teaching horse owners a better way to communicate with their horses to get better results. McLoughlin, a certified Monte Foreman instructor from the Classical Stock Seat School of Arizona, brings knowledge, passion, and 40+ years of horse handling experience.

The expo will also bring back the Road to the Horse competition, an Equestrian Trail Sports competition, a rodear, (a timed and scored competition with a rider, horse, and dog), and a breakaway roping clinic.

There’s a breed showcase, a horse sale, a working cow dog exhibition, a drill team, mounted archery, liberty acts, music, and more! Shoppers will have access to over 100 vendors with everything from clothes to tractors. Children 12 and younger get in free. We hope to see you there!

For more information visit www.idahohorseexpo.com.

See this article in the March 2024 online edition: