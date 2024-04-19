35124 Mann Rd, Sultan, WA 98294 – Equestrian Paradise

Equestrian Paradise

Meticulously maintained equestrian paradise in Sultan. Tucked into the foothills, this adorable modern farmhouse offers turn-key single level living and modern upgrades. The well designed layout maximizes space and a show stopping primary bedroom with stunning ensuite bath and walk in closet are sure to impress. Attached 940 sq ft shop with 14X14 overhead door. Fully fenced and landscaped yard complete with concrete patio and gazebo, perfect for entertaining. Turn-key equestrian amenities with a newly installed 71X137 outdoor riding arena with professional sand footing. 12X24 run-in shelter with two additional 12X12 lean to areas for additional storage. Enjoy acres of cross fenced pastures and forested trails to a private fire pit area.

 

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,560 sq ft | 5.0 acres

$795,000

