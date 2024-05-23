34680 NE Kramien Rd, Newberg, OR 97132 – Beautiful Equestrian Property

by
34680 NE Kramien Rd, Newberg, Oregon

Beautiful equestrian property located in Oregon’s exclusive horse and wine country, Wilsonville/Newberg. Renowned for its exceptional training & scenery, this turnkey facility produces world champions AND a great income. 13 southern-facing acres including a 27,000 sq ft barn with 52 indoor rubber matted stalls, removable walls, efficient stall-feeding hay lofts and hay storage. Also features a 14,000sf dual entry indoor arena w/ premium foaling and viewing room, 2nd-floor apartment, large office, multiple tack rooms, wash stalls, laundry room & bathrooms. Outside features, a large outdoor training arena with sewer and water hook-ups for a camper, 13 total paddocks, pastures, and turnouts. Two gated entrances, semi-truck access & spectacular views! See Features List!

 

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,560 sq ft | 13.1 acres

$2,800,000

Kirt Dye 34680 NE KRAMIEN Rd Newberg OR 8
Kirt Dye 34680 NE KRAMIEN Rd Newberg OR 9
Kirt Dye 34680 NE KRAMIEN Rd Newberg OR 5
Kirt Dye 34680 NE KRAMIEN Rd Newberg OR 6
Kirt Dye 34680 NE KRAMIEN Rd Newberg OR 4
Kirt Dye 34680 NE KRAMIEN Rd Newberg OR 7
Kirt Dye 34680 NE KRAMIEN Rd Newberg OR 3
Kirt Dye 34680 NE KRAMIEN Rd Newberg OR 2
Kirt Dye 34680 NE KRAMIEN Rd Newberg OR 1

Contact

Kirt Dye
Real Estate Professional
503-896-1085


