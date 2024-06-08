New & Noteworthy: Recognizing the Impact of Horses on Veterans with Back on Track Grants

The EQUUS Foundation’s motto, “For the Love of Horses” drew Back on Track USA CEO, James Ruder, to the EQUUS Foundation to design a program that recognizes the significant impact of horses on the lives of people—especially veterans and their families.

Back on Track’s therapeutic products help to achieve a more active and comfortable life for people, pets, and horses by combining modern textile technology with traditional Chinese medicine.

Horses help veterans and their families recover from the traumas of war. Overcoming a fear of horses can be an important first step on the road to recovery. Horses are tremendous athletes who are incredibly sensitive to energy and intention and are powerful teachers, healers, and inspirations.

The EQUUS Foundation would like to express its appreciation to Back on Track for establishing the Back on Track Veteran Services Grant program to provide needed funds to deserving organizations that provide Equine Assisted Services to veterans and their families.

For more information, email Tim Williams, EQUUS Foundation Director of Programs, at [email protected]. The online grant application opens on September 15 and closes on October 15. Only organizations that have received the EQUUS Foundation Guardian designation are eligible to apply. Visit equusfoundation.org to learn more about the Equus Foundation. Visit backontrackusa.com to learn more about Back on Track and their products.

See this article in the June 2024 online edition: