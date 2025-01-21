30404 44th Avenue NW Stanwood, WA 98292 – Unparalleled 40-Acre Private Equestrian Estate

I support our clients and all of their real estate needs. Prior to joining WBC I was a successful equestrian trainer who has competed across the country through the CCI*** level in Three Day Eventing. Not only was I a successful rider and trainer, I also owned and managed my own equestrian training facility in the Pacific Northwest for more than twenty five years.

For ten years I was the assistant trainer, rider and traveling groom to Olympic rider, Amy Tryon. Other highlights of my training career include the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games and the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen, Germany. I lived in Gig Harbor prior to moving to Snohomish Wa where I continue to ride.

I also come from a family with a history of Military service. I was a volunteer Fire Fighter for 7 years, where I loved every minute. I thrived on the publice service, attention to detail, hard work and comradery.

My years of experience traveling,the horse world, fire department and energetic personality have been valuable assets to the real estate profession.

I can help with your buying, listing and investment planning needs for all things real estate. I also have a robust referral list covering many states. I’d love to be your source!

