30404 44th Avenue NW Stanwood, WA 98292 – Unparalleled 40-Acre Private Equestrian Estate

by
30404 44th Avenue NW Stanwood, WA 98292 - Unparalleled 40-Acre Private Equestrian Estate

Unparalleled 40-Acre private equestrian estate located in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. An oasis for horses and humans alike. Over 7,000 sf of elegance anchors the heart of the estate. The custom home boasts resort living, vaulted ceilings and private balconies seamlessly bringing the outdoors in. No expense spared on the meticulous equestrian center including a 14 stall barn, heated tack room, 78×200 covered arena with solar, heated viewing room, 300×320 turf grass jump field, hoof grid and drainage throughout providing year round cross training, mud free turnout, and trails. Must see the movie and features list for all this estate has to offer!

Learn more: 30404 44th Avenue NW Stanwood, WA 98292

5 bedroom | 7 bath | 7,040 sq ft | 40 acres
$5,200,000
MLS #: 2320103

Allyson Green
Washington State Realtor
Equestrian Advisor
(253) 225-7570
[email protected]

