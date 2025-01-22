Outbreak Alerts: January 21, 2025 Equine Influenza in Walla Walla County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Horses shipped in to owner and one became sick 2 days after arrival. Never mixed with other horses. Under vet care.

For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

