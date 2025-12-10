New in Books: Candy Cane

Contemporary Sweet Romance with a Western Flair

by Marilyn Conner Miles

Candy Cane by Marilyn Conner Miles is a coming-of-age story for everyone who loves horses.

Candy Cane is a shy girl with red hair, blue eyes, and creamy white skin who tries to live down her name. She has few friends until the “best day of her life”, when she receives a pony and becomes the Pony Girl.

Her new status eventually changes, though, when the novelty wears off for the neighborhood children. Does Candy care? She has the horse she’s always wanted, loving parents, and a wonderful grandmother.

Then tragedy strikes with a death in the family and a move to another location where Candy must start her sophomore year at a school where she will be the new girl.

Available on Amazon in e-book, audiobook, paperback, and hardback.

About the Author

Marilyn Conner Miles began writing as soon as she could print. Her first career was in the transportation industry, working for the airlines. Her second career was in advertising, marketing, and promotions. Currently a freelance editor, Marilyn lives with her husband and cat in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains in southwest Washington State where she watches bunnies, birds, and sometimes deer from her home office window.

See this article in the December 2025 Online Digital Edition: