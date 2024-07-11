Outbreak Alerts – Quarantine Released: July 11, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in El Dorado County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Suspected: 4

Number Exposed: 28

Comments: No additional cases were confirmed during the quarantine monitoring period. The quarantine has been released.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts