Outbreak Alerts – Quarantine Released: July 11, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in El Dorado County, CA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released

Number Confirmed: 2
Number Suspected: 4
Number Exposed: 28
Comments: No additional cases were confirmed during the quarantine monitoring period. The quarantine has been released.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners

[chaptgpt_prompt]