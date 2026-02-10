2026 Horse Management Seminar: Webinar Series – Lameness Night – February 25, 2026 – Virtual via Zoom

We all wish that making sure your equine companion is comfortable was as simple as asking them how they’re feeling or where it hurts. But having a systematic approach to lameness evaluation helps, and knowing which diagnostic options are more likely to get you an answer is important. This discussion will be an overview of how we, as veterinarians, try to determine the source of discomfort and the advantages/limitations of the different diagnostic imaging options available.



