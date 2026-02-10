Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

2026 Horse Management Seminar: Webinar Series – Forage & Nutrition Night – February 18, 2026 – Virtual via Zoom

Dr. Williams’ presentation explains why forage is the foundation of equine nutrition, emphasizing that high‑quality pasture and hay can meet most horses’ nutrient needs while supporting gut health and natural grazing behavior. It outlines different forage types, their nutritional profiles, associated risks when forage is limited, and the management practices needed to maintain healthy pastures. Overall, it highlights how proper forage use improves horse health, reduces feed costs, and supports sustainable farm management.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/2026-horse-management-seminar-webinar-series-forage-nutrition-night

