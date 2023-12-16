1950 Central Road Everson, WA 98247 – Picturesque Mid-county Hobby Farm

Picturesque Mid-county Hobby Farm

Picturesque mid-county hobby farm on 5+ acres. Framed by stunning mountain views, this darling single story rambler boasts many upgrades including oak floors and slate tile, radiant heat, & new energy efficient mini-split. Spacious floor plan with large formal living room and wood burning fireplace connecting the dining area & cozy den. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Overlook acres of fenced pastures from the private back patio. A hobbyist’s dream with multiple versatile outbuildings including detached 2 car garage, 18’X40′ insulated shop, 20’x35′ barn, 8’x15′ pump house/chicken coop, & 14’x16′ outbuilding perfect for storage. Delightful gardens with raised beds climbing grapevines & fenced orchard.

 

4 bedroom | 1.5 bathroom | 1,800 sq ft | 5.46 acres

$776,000

Listing ID: 2184233

→  Virtual Tour  ←


