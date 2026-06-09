Why Tack Cleaning Deserves a Spot on Your To-Do List

I’ll be honest: cleaning tack has never been my favorite barn chore.

Like a lot of horse owners, I’d much rather spend my time riding, driving, trailering out, or simply enjoying my horses than sitting down with a bucket, sponge, and saddle soap. Somehow tack cleaning always seems to slide to the bottom of the list.

But every time I finally make myself do it, I’m reminded why it matters.

It’s Easy to Put Off

Photo credit NWHS

Horse people are busy.

Between work, family, feeding schedules, turnout, training, and everything else that comes with horse ownership, leather care can feel like one more thing competing for our attention.

Sometimes we don’t notice how much grime, dust, sweat, and moisture have accumulated until a buckle won’t move or a piece of equipment starts looking tired and neglected.

And if you’ve ever had a strap break unexpectedly, you know how quickly a small maintenance issue can become a safety concern.

A Chance to Slow Down

One thing I’ve noticed about tack cleaning is that it forces me to slow down.

There’s something satisfying about taking apart a bridle, cleaning years of dirt from a buckle, or working conditioner into dry leather while sitting outside on a sunny afternoon.

What starts as a chore often turns into a rare opportunity to simply be present.

The horses are grazing.

The birds are singing.

The phone isn’t buzzing every few minutes.

And for a little while, the only task is caring for the equipment that helps us enjoy time with our horses.

Good Tack Care Protects Your Investment

Quality tack isn’t inexpensive.

Whether it’s a favorite trail bridle, a well-loved saddle, or a driving harness that’s been passed from one owner to another, proper care helps leather stay supple, strong, and safe.

Regular cleaning removes dirt and sweat that can dry out and weaken leather over time. Conditioning helps maintain flexibility and prevents cracking.

It doesn’t have to be complicated.

A consistent routine often matters more than the specific product you choose.

Inspect While You Clean

Photo credit NWHS

One of the biggest benefits of tack cleaning is the opportunity to inspect equipment closely.

While you’re cleaning, pay attention to:

Cracked or dry leather

Loose stitching

Worn billets

Rusted hardware

Damaged buckles

Areas showing unusual wear

Finding these issues in the tack room is much better than discovering them while mounted or driving down the trail.

Small Tasks Add Up

Horse ownership is full of small responsibilities that don’t always feel important in the moment.

Cleaning tack is one of them.

It’s easy to postpone. Easy to overlook. Easy to tell yourself you’ll get to it next weekend.

But those small maintenance tasks help keep our horses safe, protect our equipment, and make sure everything is ready when it’s time for the next ride.

And honestly, sometimes a quiet afternoon spent caring for tack is exactly what we need too.

An Important Chore (Though Often Overlooked)

By Karen Pickering

Recently I was gifted a harness for my miniature horse, Chloe. It’s a beautiful, heavy-duty leather harness that was in need of some TLC, so I finally sat down to clean and condition the leather. I’ve started taking driving lessons and discovered at my first lesson we couldn’t even get the buckles undone. I procrastinate when it comes to leather care. I feel as though I barely get time to ride or be with the horses, so tack care has taken a serious back seat.

I sat down in the bright sunshine to start on my task and looked at the endless pile of leather harness. I was afraid to take it apart for fear I’d never figure out how to put it back together. I finally gave in, as there was no way to really properly clean it otherwise.

As I started scrubbing the mold and grime from the leather I began to appreciate some quiet time to just be present doing a simple yet necessary task. The sun nourished my soul along with the birds singing their delight at the warmth of the day. The breeze kept me chasing a few items such as sponges and containers, but it was an enjoyable afternoon.

I decided to do a test with a tried–and–true leather harness oil and saddle soap (Fiebings) on the first part of the harness per my instructor’s recommendation. We’re going to use the bridle, breast collar, cinch and crupper for the first test. Second test I will be using a product from one of our clients, Sterling Essentials. I’ll let you know how it works on the harness. It worked beautifully on one of my bridles so I’m excited to try it on the breeching.

Care of our tack and equipment is an important part of caring for our equine friends. If you’ve ever had a piece of gear break from neglect you understand perfectly.

I’m excited to announce the winner of the Farm Design Contest from our March issue. Congratulations to Whatcom County horsewoman Robin, winner of the design competition sponsored by Northwest Horse Source and Whatcom Conservation District. Robin lives with her four horses on five acres and is excited to leverage her small farm grant to redesign the barn area and bring overgrazed pastures back to life. Stay tuned as we follow Robin’s progress installing these practices for healthy animals, healthy pastures, and healthy communities in Whatcom County. Thank you, Whatcom Conservation District, for the technical and financial support for these projects.

Quote: “We cannot do everything at once, but we can do something at once.”

Calvin Coolidge – 1872-1933, 30th U.S. President

Published June 2018 Issue