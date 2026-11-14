Whizkey – A Love Story

An extraordinary bond between a young horsewoman and her once-in-a-lifetime horse—a story of trust, triumph, and a promise kept.

As a horsewoman myself, I could feel Taylinn Kay’s genuine love for Whizkey. Their journey began during COVID in 2020, when Taylinn discovered a little gelding advertised on Facebook. What impressed me most was how much she accomplished in a relatively short time with a horse who, according to Taylinn, had experienced a difficult past.

Whizkey’s trainer had warned that he was too much horse for a youth rider and wasn’t a good fit. But Taylinn felt differently.

“In 2020, in the middle of COVID, I found your ad on Facebook. You were just a little gelding on a screen, but something in me said, ‘That’s my horse.’”

Despite the warnings, Taylinn convinced her family to bring Whizkey home from Texas to Oregon. Their first ride was anything but easy.

“You were never too much horse. You were just a scared little horse who didn’t know how to trust,” she later wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

As horse owners, we often rely on the experience and advice of trainers, and rightly so. But Whizkey’s story reminds me that another person’s assessment doesn’t always define what a horse and rider can accomplish together. Sometimes, with patience, understanding, and a willingness to listen to the horse, a partnership can develop beyond anyone’s expectations.

Believing in your horse doesn’t mean ignoring good advice or overlooking safety. It means recognizing that a horse’s past doesn’t necessarily determine his future.

For the first weeks, Taylinn focused on building that trust, riding bareback and bridleless. She made Whizkey a promise that he would always have a home with her, whether he became a show horse or not.

It’s a story of persistence, patience, and working through challenges to create a bond between horse and rider that was beyond special.

Standing just over 14 hands, Whizkey went on to accomplish things few would have imagined when Taylinn first brought him home. Together, they competed at The Run for a Million, earned the Oregon rookie reining saddle, and participated in ranch riding and barrel racing. Their partnership brought more than $5,000 in winnings, numerous buckles, and two saddles.

Waltenbury Photography — High Roller Reining Classic, 2022

Whizkey also became Taylinn’s trusted partner in the rodeo arena, serving as her queen mount at the Eugene Pro Rodeo in 2024. At the Spray Rodeo, he proved that size wasn’t everything. During the queen’s race, Whizkey was the shortest horse in the field, yet he and Taylinn won the first set—a memory she still treasures.

Whizkey had personality to match his accomplishments. Taylinn remembers his constant requests for treats, his fancy cloud shoes, and how much he loved going places. He made his displeasure known whenever he thought he might be left behind.

I know what it takes to bring a horse to this level of training and competition. Taylinn’s focused time with Whizkey paid off, and although their journey together was far too brief, it was a life filled with accomplishments, adventures, and love.

Having experienced the bond with a once-in-a-lifetime horse myself, I understand how those memories stay with us.

Whizkey’s passing was completely unexpected. According to Taylinn, he had received a clean bill of health from his veterinarian that very morning. When signs of colic appeared, he received immediate care, but complications made surgery impossible. Taylinn searched desperately for another option, contacting surgeons in hopes that someone could save him.

When she learned that Whizkey couldn’t be saved, she faced another heartbreaking decision: how to bring her beloved horse home.

The options initially offered by the veterinary hospital didn’t feel right to her. A friend suggested contacting Brian Yockey of Pet After Life Services NW.

Brian traveled from Washougal to Corvallis to care for Whizkey and help Taylinn fulfill the promise she’d made when she first brought him home.

“Brian was a light in one of the darkest moments of my life,” Taylinn shared. “He treated my boy with the dignity and compassion he deserved.”

What began with a young woman taking a chance on a horse others doubted became a remarkable partnership. And although Whizkey’s life ended much sooner than Taylinn ever imagined, she was able to bring him home where he belonged.

In her tribute to Whizkey, Taylinn wrote:

“I got most of your life, but you will forever get the rest of mine.”

Perhaps that’s what makes the bond between a horse and the person who loves him so extraordinary. The rides eventually end, but the love and the memories remain.

Watch Taylinn’s tribute to Whizkey: View the tribute on Facebook





Other professional photographs

David Demetrius Maygra and Saddle & Sage Photography