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What Will Happen to Your Horses When You Can No Longer Care for Them?

By Larry Boxman

Planning for their future is one of the greatest acts of love you can give them.

For many horse owners, especially those entering their senior years, their horses have been beloved companions for decades. They are family. They have shared life’s joys, challenges, and countless memories. But there is an important question that too often goes unanswered: What happens to your horses if you become seriously ill, can no longer physically or financially care for them, must move into assisted living, or pass away?

At On Golden Rescue (OGR), we see firsthand how quickly circumstances can change. Aging, illness, unexpected hospitalization, financial hardship, and the loss of a spouse can leave beloved horses in uncertain situations. Sadly, many older horses find themselves needing new homes at precisely the time in their lives when they are most vulnerable. Thoughtful planning can help reduce that uncertainty before a crisis occurs.

When Love Is No Longer Enough

Wahnee and Abraham (Abe), two members of the bonded Trio at On Golden Rescue. Photo by Gayle Rich-Boxman.

At On Golden Rescue, we understand that the inability to properly care for an animal does not necessarily mean the absence of love. Sometimes, the very people who have devoted decades to their animals find themselves facing circumstances they never imagined. Such was the case with Wahnee, Abraham, and Jethro, affectionately known at our sanctuary as “The Trio.” These three elderly equines had spent nearly three decades together. They were deeply bonded companions and beloved members of an aging couple’s family.

But as their owners grew older, declining physical abilities and financial limitations gradually made it impossible to provide the care their animals needed. The property’s fencing had deteriorated to the point that the Trio could wander off the property and onto a busy roadway, placing both the animals and motorists in danger. Their pasture had fallen into disrepair, and adequate shelter was no longer available.

All three were underweight, their health was declining, and they were overdue for essential dental and farrier care. They needed proper nutrition, comprehensive veterinary evaluations, and the consistent attention required by aging equines. Their owners loved them. But love alone could no longer meet their needs.

Fortunately, On Golden Rescue was able to intervene. Recognizing the importance of their lifelong bond, keeping Wahnee, Abraham, and Jethro together was a priority from the beginning. Separating animals who have spent nearly their entire lives together can create additional stress at an already vulnerable time.

At OGR, the Trio received the nutrition, veterinary attention, dental and farrier care, and safe living environment they desperately needed. Through rehabilitation and individualized care, their health and quality of life improved dramatically. Today, Wahnee, Abraham, and Jethro are thriving, together, in the safety of their permanent sanctuary home.

Their story has a happy ending, but it raises an important question: could earlier planning have helped prevent their circumstances from deteriorating to the point that rescue became necessary? Trusted caregivers, financial resources, or arrangements for assistance might have helped when their owners could no longer manage the daily responsibilities of caring for three aging equines.

Abraham (Abe) with Victoria Kenworthy, On Golden Rescue Animal Care Manager. Photo by Gayle Rich-Boxman.

The Trio was fortunate. Many horses in similar circumstances are not. Some experience prolonged neglect despite their owners’ best intentions. Others are surrendered under emergency circumstances, separated from lifelong companions, passed between unsuitable homes, or face uncertain futures.

This is why On Golden Rescue believes so strongly in proactive planning rather than reactive rescue. Our goal is not to judge owners who find themselves overwhelmed by age, illness, or financial hardship. It is to help prevent those circumstances from becoming an animal welfare crisis in the first place. The time to plan for your horses’ future is while you can still make those decisions and put arrangements in place.

Five Important Steps Every Horse Owner Should Consider

1 Establish a Care Plan Before a Crisis Occurs

Don’t wait until an emergency to decide who will care for your horses. Identify trusted family members, friends, or experienced equine caregivers who are willing and capable of stepping in. Have conversations now, document your wishes, and make sure the people involved understand the responsibilities. Remember that caring for an older horse can require specialized nutrition, medications, veterinary attention, and significant financial resources.

Consider both temporary and permanent arrangements. If you were hospitalized tomorrow, who would feed your horses, administer medications, and ensure their safety? A plan is only effective if the people involved know about it and are prepared to act.

2 Consider Establishing a Trust for Your Horses

One of the most important steps you can take is ensuring that financial resources will be available for your horses’ continued care. An attorney experienced in estate planning can help you establish a pet trust or other appropriate legal arrangement that sets aside funds specifically for your animals.

In Oregon, pet trusts are recognized under ORS 130.185. These arrangements can provide a legal framework for ensuring that designated funds are used for the care of your animals. Because legal requirements vary by state, owners should consult a qualified attorney to ensure their plans address both incapacity and death.

A properly structured plan can help provide for feed, hay, supplements, routine and emergency veterinary care, farrier services, dental care, medications, and specialized treatments. It should also account for boarding, shelter, daily caregiving, transportation to a new home or sanctuary, and end-of-life care when that time comes.

Consider appointing both a trusted caregiver and someone responsible for overseeing the funds. Financial arrangements should reflect the potential cost of caring for horses throughout their remaining lives, which may extend many years beyond an owner’s ability to care for them.

3 Put Your Wishes in Writing

Document each horse’s name, age, medical history, medications, feeding requirements, veterinarian, farrier, and any special needs. Include emergency contact information, identification records, and instructions for accessing feed, medications, and other essential supplies.

If your horses have lived together for many years and are strongly bonded, make your wishes clear about keeping them together whenever possible. The story of Wahnee, Abraham, and Jethro reminds us that preserving lifelong relationships can be just as important as addressing physical needs. Be sure your plan addresses both temporary emergencies and permanent changes in your ability to provide care.

4 Identify a Long Term Care Option

Research reputable equine sanctuaries, retirement facilities, and other qualified caregivers before they are needed. Ask important questions about their experience with senior horses, veterinary relationships, financial stability, and ability to provide lifelong care.

An important consideration: Leaving money to a rescue or sanctuary in your will does not automatically guarantee that the organization can accept your animals. Many reputable sanctuaries operate at capacity and have limited resources. It is essential to have conversations in advance, confirm that the organization is willing and able to accept the animals, and establish written arrangements addressing both their care and the financial resources available to support them. Whenever possible, identify a backup caregiver or facility in case your preferred arrangement becomes unavailable.

5 Review Your Plan Regularly

Your circumstances may change, and so may your horses’ needs. Review your arrangements annually and whenever there is a significant change in your health, finances, family situation, or the condition of your animals. Confirm that designated caregivers remain willing and able to fulfill their responsibilities. A plan created years ago may no longer be realistic. Keeping it current is an essential part of responsible horse ownership.

How On Golden Rescue Is Helping

At On Golden Rescue, our mission is to provide lifelong sanctuary for older and medically challenged horses, donkeys, mules, and goats. We understand that sometimes loving owners face circumstances beyond their control. Growing older, declining health, and unexpected life events should never diminish the love and commitment they have for their animals.

Through our permanent sanctuary and innovative Home Haven program, we work to develop compassionate, collaborative solutions that help vulnerable equines receive the care they deserve. Home Haven provides support to qualifying owners who can continue caring for their animals but need assistance with essential expenses such as veterinary care and proper nutrition. By helping address these needs, we can sometimes prevent unnecessary relocation and allow animals to remain safely in familiar surroundings. Assistance depends on owners qualifying and resources being available.

We also recognize how important it is to preserve the relationships between bonded animals, particularly those who have spent their entire lives together. We want to help owners plan before a crisis occurs so fewer horses need emergency rescue because their caregivers can no longer meet their needs.

Their Golden Years Deserve a Plan

Your horses have depended on you throughout their lives. Planning for their future is a lasting expression of that commitment. Please don’t leave their future to chance. Talk with your family. Consult an estate-planning attorney. Identify qualified caregivers. Consider setting aside dedicated financial resources. And most importantly, start the conversation today, while you have the ability to make these important decisions.

Abraham (Abe) with Larry Boxman, Founder and Executive Director of On Golden Rescue. Photo by Jesse Lee.

Wahnee, Abraham, and Jethro were fortunate. They found safety, received the care they needed, and remained together. But their story should serve as more than a happy ending. It should be a reminder that circumstances can change, even in the most loving homes. At On Golden Rescue, we believe every animal deserves to grow old with dignity, security, and love. Our credo is “No More Bad Days.”