(SAINT JOSEPH, Mo., November 21, 2024)

Horses are the friends we didn’t know we needed – or maybe we did know. Horses listen with their soul to our life’s biggest issues and deepest secrets, which are safe with our horses. Perhaps that is why it is so hard to see our faithful horses face the challenges of aging.

At Vitalize®, we know all too well about horses growing old. Our team has shared years’ worth of secrets with our trusted equine companions, only to watch them age before our eyes. And unfortunately, aging isn’t easy. Our team is always curious and wanted to answer the question, what are the first signs of Cushing’s disease in horses?

We hope you will find this quick read informative and helpful. If you see these signs, consult your veterinarian immediately. Cushing’s disease is not preventable; however, you can manage symptoms, slow the disease progression and improve the horse’s quality of life.

Cushing’s Disease Defined

Cushing’s disease in horses, or Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID), is a common endocrine disorder in older horses. It often shows up in horses over 15 years old. Cushing’s is caused by dysfunction of the pituitary gland, leading to an overproduction of hormones, particularly cortisol, which has widespread effects on the horse’s body. Recognizing the early signs is critical for timely intervention and management.

What are the First Signs of Cushing’s Disease in Horses?

So, what are the first signs of Cushing’s disease in horses? Horse owners typically notice one or a combination of several symptoms of Cushing’s disease once their horse reaches a certain age. But don’t despair! Several signs could mean different conditions. That is why it is imperative to have a strong client-patient relationship with your veterinarian.

Here are 4 of the first signs you should look for when it comes time to diagnose Cushing’s disease.

1. Abnormal Hair Growth

What are the first signs of Cushing’s disease in horses? Well, one of the earliest signs of Cushing’s disease in horses is changes in coat condition. Impacted horses often develop a long, thick, curly coat (known as “hypertrichosis” or “hirsutism”) and may fail to shed it fully in spring. While this symptom is highly indicative of Cushing’s, it usually appears later, so it’s important to pay attention to less common potential symptoms as well.

2. Hard Keeper & Muscle Wasting

Weight loss and muscle wasting, especially along the topline, are often evident in the early stages. Despite weight loss, many horses with Cushing’s have a pot-bellied appearance. Increased drinking and urination, polydipsia and polyuria, respectively, are also common, as high cortisol levels affect kidney function.

3. Laminitis

Laminitis, or inflammation of the laminae in the hoof, is another early warning sign and may present as recurrent or unexplained bouts. Cushing’s disease makes horses more susceptible to laminitis due to hormonal imbalances that affect insulin regulation. Other signs include lethargy, a dull or depressed attitude and susceptibility to infections due to immune suppression.

4. Behavior & Mood Changes

Behavioral changes, such as increased anxiety or irritability, can also happen as the disease progresses. If Cushing’s disease is suspected, it’s crucial to consult a veterinarian who can conduct diagnostic tests, such as the dexamethasone suppression test or ACTH stimulation test, to confirm the diagnosis.

Early diagnosis and treatment with medications like pergolide can help manage symptoms and improve the horse’s quality of life.

Vitalize Offers Products for Senior Horses

Vitalize is a line of supplements for horses and dogs with proven solutions to keep your animal healthy and performing. Vitalize products are research-proven, and our manufacturing facility utilizes an ionophore-free closed production system to ensure a safe, accurate product. BioZyme has taken great care to ensure that our Vitalize products are safely made and have no risk of ionophore contamination.

In addition, BioZyme Inc., the maker of Vitalize, is a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). All Vitalize products carry the NASC Seal, meaning we produce our products under the highest quality standards for equine supplements on the market.

Furthermore, Vitalize equine supplements are low in non-structural carbohydrates (NSC) or simple sugars and starches. While these carbohydrates can be an important part of a balanced diet, some horses may be more sensitive to them, including your horses with Cushing’s disease. Using low NSC formulas allows Vitalize products to be used safely across many different horses and ponies.

We know that 70% of the immune response starts in the gut. That is why a majority of our products contain AO-Biotics® Amaferm ®, a research-proven prebiotic designed to enhance digestibility. By keeping the horse’s digestive system healthy, and feeding supplements that are low in NSC, you are taking the first step in overall equine health. A healthy horse is more likely to have healthy feet and legs, keeping them feeling good and sound. But wait, there is more!

At BioZyme, we know how important joint health and soundness is to all species. Therefore, we utilize the gold standard of hyaluronic acid (HA) – MHB3® Hyaluronan.

Vitalize Products to Consider

Discover the products that are right for your horse with our Vitalize Product Quiz. If you are interested in getting some Vitalize products that could help your horse with Cushing’s disease, here are a few that our team recommends.

Vitalize® Equine Vitamin & Mineral Supplement

Vitalize Equine Vitamin & Mineral Supplement is a highly fortified, loose vitamin and mineral supplement for horses designed to support nutritional and digestive health.

Vitalize® Equine Protein Pellet

Vitalize Equine Protein Pellet is a pelleted, natural 28% protein supplement for horses, fortified with vitamins and minerals.

Vitalize® Blazin’

Vitalize Blazin’ is a liquid product for horses designed to support normal recovery from heat stress and exertion. This might be a great cooling solution for the hotter periods to help cool your horse.

Vitalize® Hyaluronex® Joint

Vitalize Hyaluronex Joint is a liquid product for horses designed to support sustainable soundness using hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. Hyaluronex Joint helps maintain a normal inflammatory response and supports normal exercise recovery. It supports bone, joint and soft tissue health. But most importantly, it contains MHB3, a high molecular weight hyaluronic acid that holds 8 U.S. Patents.

Give your Horses a Good Gut Feeling & Sustainable Soundness

We hope we have answered your question, what are the first signs of Cushing’s disease in horses? We know that Cushing’s disease isn’t preventable. But, if you could give your horses good health and soundness as long as possible, wouldn’t you?

It’s time to add Vitalize to your feed room. You can purchase it online on our website or through one of BioZyme’s online retailers.

If you want to shop locally, you can search for your local BioZyme dealer on our website.

If you are looking for Vitalize products, and can’t find a dealer near you, refer your dealer to carry these products.

We offer a plethora of other products and educational information through a monthly email. Sign up now to receive that information.

You can also view all the other Vitalize equine and canine products on our website.

About BioZyme®Inc.

With a continued commitment to excellence, the BioZyme Stockyards location earned the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) and Feedstuffs 2024 Feed Facility of the Year honor. BioZyme Inc., founded in 1951, develops and manufactures natural, proprietary products focused on animal nutrition, health and microbiology. With a continued commitment to research, BioZyme offers a complete line of feed additives and high density, highly available vitamin, mineral, trace mineral and protein supplements for a variety of animals including cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, goats, horses and dogs. BioZyme brands include AO-Biotics,®, VitaFerm®, Gain Smart®, Sure Champ®, Vitalize®, DuraFerm® and Backyard Boost®. With headquarters in St. Joseph, Missouri, the company reaches a global market of customers that stretches into countries across five continents. For more information about BioZyme, visit www.biozymeinc.com.

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.