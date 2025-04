Join us for our Ranch Riding Benefit Clinic & Show at the South Seattle Saddle Club in Maple Valley, WA on June 28 & 29! All proceeds benefit the saddle club for improvements and upgrades.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/trinity-trail-events-ranch-riding-benefit-clinic-show

