Trail Savvy: Helmets, Head Injuries, and Hard Truths

Helmet Use Reduces Likelihood of Severe Injury

I respect that everyone has their own comfort level and makes their own choices. In many ways, safety is like climbing a ladder—we all choose the rung we’re most comfortable with. For some, that might mean wearing a helmet every time they ride. For others, it could mean accepting the risks of going without one. Either way, it’s a personal decision.

But personal choice is one thing, and accurate information is another. If we’re going to discuss safety measures like helmets, the conversation needs to be grounded in facts—not anecdotes or hollow reasoning. I recently came across a social media post where someone shared a conversation with a forensic pathologist who said, “If you impact in the right way (wrong way), the impact will shove your head back into your neck and instantly kill you.”

No kidding. Helmets aren’t a guarantee, nor are they marketed as such. They’re designed to reduce the severity of an impact, not to prevent every possible injury. This is an important distinction often lost in these discussions. Helmets are not magic shields—they don’t make us invincible. Instead, they significantly reduce the likelihood of severe injuries by absorbing and redistributing the energy from falls or collisions.

The pathologist’s observation highlights a rare and specific type of fatal injury where the mechanics of the impact might cause death regardless of wearing a helmet. While this is a valid medical consideration, it doesn’t negate the overwhelming evidence that helmets save lives and reduce the severity of injuries in most situations. Focusing on an isolated, extreme scenario distracts from the broader truth: helmets work. Arguments like these are often specious—they sound reasonable at first glance but fall apart under scrutiny.

The post went on to claim, “You show me an equestrian who gets thrown off with a helmet on, and I’ll show you a cracked helmet. The fact that the helmet cracked has less to do with you would have died, and a whole lot more to do that it is a plastic type material and unforgiving on impact.”

Again, no kidding. This observation about cracked helmets doesn’t reflect a flaw in the helmet—it’s a feature. A good analogy is the crumple zone in a car. Just as cars are designed to collapse in specific areas during a collision to absorb and dissipate energy, helmets are engineered to do the same for your head. When a helmet cracks or breaks, it’s not failing; it’s doing exactly what it was designed to do. The energy from a fall or collision is redirected into the helmet, protecting your skull. A cracked helmet, like a crumpled car hood after an accident, tells me it did its job—it absorbed the force that might otherwise have gone straight to my head.

I understand that helmets aren’t for everyone. Heck, I don’t particularly like wearing mine. But disliking a safety measure is different from questioning its effectiveness. To suggest that helmets might be hazardous, even subtly, by cherry-picking anecdotal information is misleading. It diminishes the importance of helmets and spreads doubt about their well-documented benefits.

For context, let’s look at the numbers. Studies have consistently shown that horseback riding has a significantly higher risk of injury than many other sports. Riders are twice as likely to be injured as motorcyclists or downhill skiers. Wearing a helmet doesn’t eliminate all risk—nothing can—but it stacks the odds in your favor. Personally, I’m all for stacking the odds.

If we’re going to have conversations about safety, let’s make them informed. Anecdotes are compelling because they’re relatable, but they don’t replace data or a broader understanding of the issue. Using rare scenarios to imply that helmets are ineffective—or worse, dangerous—is irresponsible. It muddies the waters and makes it harder for people to make well-informed decisions.

No piece of equipment can eliminate all risks, but the tools we use and the decisions we make can significantly increase our safety. Riding involves inherent risks, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. Wearing a helmet is my way of balancing the joy of riding with the responsibility of protecting myself.

Unless you’re a family member, I don’t care whether you wear a helmet or not. You do you, and I’ll do me. If you choose not to wear one, great—your choice. But let’s keep the arguments valid and the conversations grounded in truth.

Robert Eversole, ”the trail meister,” owns www.TrailMeister.com, the largest database of horse riding and camping areas in the U.S. with free trail and trailhead information, trail maps, and much more to help horse enthusiasts experience the joys of trail riding. Robert is a registered riding instructor with PATH International, a mounted search and rescue team member, and a U.S. Marine who has served on the board of the Backcountry Horsemen of Washington (BCHW). He is enjoying his new career helping fellow trail riders stay found and safe on the trail. When not on the trail, The Trail Meister resides near Spokane, WA and teaches land navigation to a wide variety of outdoor groups across the nation. For North America’s largest horse trail and camping directory, trail tips, and more, visit www.TrailMeister.com.