New & Noteworthy: Muck Boots – From Stable to Stirrup

The Outscape Max Ankle Boots

Muck Boots’ Outscape Max Ankle Boot is a high-performance, all-terrain boot inspired by Muck Boots’ ever-popular Outscape and Apex collections. 100% waterproof construction with a 10” collar opening for easy on and off coupled with a Muckskin upper give reduced weight without sacrificing elite protection. The midsole is built with BioLite, a top-level, lightweight foam, while the rubber outsole disperses debris and gives optimal traction in various terrain.

User Review

The Muck Outscape Max Ankle Boots are very comfortable, easy to get on and off, and give me confidence on uneven or wet surfaces. They seem to wear evenly with the exception that over time they tend to crack in the break over in the toe box. They are extremely comfortable and breathable in both the cold and the hot Colorado summers. I recommend these as great boots for chores or keeping your feet dry year-round. Mark Pickering

The Chore Western Collection

Muck Boots developed the Chore Western collection specifically for ranchers and riders. The Muck designers have taken all the iconic Muck Chore Boot DNA and made it stirrup ready. The classic Muck Boot neoprene adjusts to the contours of the foot, making these boots flexible and 100% waterproof. The rubber overlay is easy to clean while the XPRESSCOOL lining keeps feet cool and dry. The molded heel kicks off and lower outsole lug protects feet from getting caught in stirrups. These tough boots feature a new square toe and pull-on side straps reminiscent of Western boots, as well as Muck’s quick cleaning rubber sole.

User Review

I’ve been wearing the Chore Western Muck Boots with the XPRESSCOOL lining for a few months now in all kinds of working conditions and walking. The boots breathe well so my feet don’t sweat but they are thermally advantageous too. My feet stay warm during cold days. If I want to put toe warmers on my feet in lower temperatures, the boot has toe room for that.

The boot’s durability has been great—from rough terrain to a Rottweiler dog biting my boots, the exterior is tough! They are completely waterproof so I have no worries in mud, rain, or snow. In my many years of owning several kinds of boots, the Chore Western Muck Boots are some of the finest I’ve worn. They are wearing like iron! I hope to wear these boots for many days to come. Duke Croney, Land Developer

