The Challenge: Limited Awareness in the Saddle



Yet here lies the challenge. In the moment, our perception is limited. What we feel and what is actually happening can be very different. Without “eyes on the ground,” it is difficult to recognize when our seat is slipping out of balance, or to see how our horse is truly responding to our cues.



Trainers help, of course, but not every ride can be a lesson. Much of our responsibility as riders happens in the rides between instruction — when we are on our own.