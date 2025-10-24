The Grit and Glory of Team Durango Athletes – October Brand Campaign – Zeke Thurston

This Fall, Durango® Boots announced its newest brand campaign spotlighting the grit, mindset, and competitive spirit of Team Durango® athletes. The campaign tells the testimonies of the champions who rely on Durango® boots in and out of the arena. The October athlete spotlight is Saddle Bronc Rider, Zeke Thurston – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiA51y_5yCs.

“This campaign is about more than performance – it’s about the athletes behind the wins, the boots beneath them, and the values that drive it all,” said Erin DeLong, Marketing Manager at Durango® Boots. “Through the series, we are celebrating the resilience, dedication, and authenticity of Team Durango® athletes who lead with character and are committed to excellence both in and out of the arena.”

