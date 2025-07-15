The Event at Rebecca Farm starts Wed, July 16, 2025

The Best Heading West

Thursday, July 10. Kalispell, Montana: Known in the equestrian world as “the Western Wonderland,” The Event at Rebecca Farm brings top competitors from throughout North America to Kalispell. Presented by non-profit Montana Equestrian Events, Inc., The Event runs Wednesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 20, 2025.

The Event features Olympic-level three-day eventing competition ranging from CCI4*-L to Beginner Novice. It includes Training and Novice Three-Day divisions that promote the sport’s training foundation.

Nestled near the gateway to Glacier National Park, Rebecca Farm provides one of the most beautiful backdrops in the sport. Cross-country tracks run over most of the Farm’s 640 acres, with obstacles that are charming to see and challenging to navigate.

Spectators are welcome at no charge, volunteers are greatly appreciated and a vibrant vendor area provides shopping and food opportunities galore.

The Event’s Shopping Fair and Festival are open Thursday through Sunday, with free Kids Zone fun Friday through Sunday and delicious food all five days. Patron opportunities provide visitors a chance to support the sport and enjoy a shaded viewing areas with fresh-baked goodies and weekend buffet lunches.

Much of the The Event’s action will be live streamed by RNS Video Media.

Rock Star Rosters

Sport superstars highlight The Event’s international divisions. Last year’s CCI4*-L champion Jennie Brannigan returns from Pennsylvania to defend her title with two horses – Kismet and Connory.

Fellow Team USA veterans, Will Coleman and Tamie Smith, from Virginia and California, respectively, will be after the same honor. Coleman is fresh from earning Team Silver at the Aachen CSIO in Germany and he is competing Fahrenheit Addict in this division. Smith has two up and comers in the 4*-L — Lillet 3 and Kynan.

But it may be the 19-year-old Mai Baum that lures the limelight. Smith’s equine partner in 10 years of globe-trotting international competition will retire after completing the CCI4*-S division, with show jumping on Sunday. “This venue shaped both of our careers,” Smith explained of one of several reasons Mai Baum will retire at Rebecca Farm.

These seasoned stars will have their hands full with likely future team riders. Tommy Greengard of California and Briggs Surrat of Florida are among the many hot shots to watch tackle the veterans for podium places.

Virginia-based Allison Springer returns to Montana for the first time since 2011. That’s when her partner Arthur famously took offense to a statue in the jumping ring, erasing their 11-point lead for “the worst show jumping round ever,” Allison remembers. Yet, The Event lost none of its luster and she’s thrilled to be returning with Van Dyke for the CCI4*-L.

“I’ve been back to coach young riders and it’s such a beautiful place and I think it will work out well for what my horse needs this year.” She’s excited about Jay Hambly’s designs in his first year as head course designer – following Ian Stark’s 12-year run as international course designer at Rebecca Farm.

Allison was one of 23 riders awarded a Rebecca Farm Travel Grant. “That was hugely helpful in being able to make this decision. I love the Broussard family and they are so amazing and generous.”

The Event has extra incentives this year as a qualifier for the USEA American Eventing Championships, presented by Nutrena, August 27-31 in Temecula, California, and as a qualifier for the inaugural US Equestrian Open of Eventing, set for October 9-12, at Virginia’s Morven Park.

“We are really excited to have everybody back,” says event organizer Sarah Broussard.

An Impactful Event

The Event’s impact goes beyond the horse world with Halt Cancer at X. The charitable initiative was launched in 2012 by Sarah Broussard in honor of her late mother, Rebecca Broussard, who founded the competition in 2002.

Through Halt Cancer at X, Montana Equestrian Events has so far provided more than $1 million in grant funds to innovative breast cancer research projects and to local non-profits that offer financial and wellness services to breast cancer patients.

Funds are raised by donations and an auction featuring premiere stabling and RV camp sites for The Event in 2026, plus a Whitefish Mountain winter vacation during the upcoming ski season. Donations and bids on these items can be made here. (Auction bidding closes Saturday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m.)

The Event also makes a year-round impact on equestrian sport with generous grant programs.

The Rebecca Broussard Developing Rider Grants began in 2011. They are administered by the US Eventing Association in honor of Rebecca “Becky” Broussard’s legacy of assisting and encouraging riders pursuing the sport’s highest levels.

The Rebecca Broussard International Developing Rider Grant, aka the “Big Becky,” awards $50,000 to an international quality rider and the “Little Becky” National Developing Rider Grant awards $10,000 to riders on a similar path.

Tamie Smith received both Grants at a critical juncture in her international career. “It was a catapult,” Smith shared. “It was a bunch of people saying, ‘We think you have what it takes!’”

Volunteers Welcome

There’s always a lot going on at The Event and that requires a lot of volunteers – typically about 250. Volunteers support the safety of all visitors, convey The Event’s world-renown hospitality and ensure smooth operations.

Volunteering at The Event is famously fun and no experience is required for most positions.

There’s a perfect post for most ages and abilities and roles range from assisting in the arenas or on the cross-country course, to spectator parking, hospitality, food services and pedestrian crossings.

Volunteering info and sign-ups can be found here.

