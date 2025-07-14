The Event at Rebecca Farm – July 16-20, 2025 – Kalispell, MT

The Event at Rebecca Farm features competition in the Olympic equestrian sport of Three Day Eventing. Approximately 600+ horse/rider pairs will compete in three phases – dressage, cross-country and stadium jumping over three days. Competitors range from Olympic veterans to beginners.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/the-event-at-rebecca-farm

