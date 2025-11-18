Teton Horse Experience – March 13-15, 2025 – Rigby, ID

The Teton Horse Experience, now in its third year, this is more than just a horse expo focused on equine education; it’s a transformative event aimed at fostering connections and positive energy among riders and equine professionals.

The goal is to improve not only horsemanship, but also personal well-being—physically, mentally, emotionally, nutritionally, and financially. The experience offers motivation, education, and practical steps to help balance the equestrian lifestyle. With an exciting lineup of vendors, clinics, demos, and speakers, it’s a vibrant space filled with opportunities for growth and collaboration. Don’t miss out on this energetic and inspiring event!



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/teton-horse-experience