Take a Free Lesson at the Downunder Horsemanship Ranch With Your Horse

We’re looking for several horsemen to come to the ranch in July to take personalized lessons with Professional Clinician Jeff Davis. The lessons will be filmed for No Worries Club digital downloads. We’re looking for all types of students – those looking for help with the Fundamentals all the way through the Advanced level of the Method!

How to Apply:

Fill out the application and email it to [email protected] . Include as much detail as possible and be sure to tell us why you and your horse need Jeff’s help.

To be considered, applications must be received by 8 a.m. Monday, June 17th.

If You’re Chosen:

If you and your horse fit what we’re looking for, you’ll be contacted by a Downunder Horsemanship team member to gather more information.

The filming will take place at the Downunder Horsemanship Ranch in Farmington, Arkansas, July 8th – 10th. You will be responsible for getting yourself and your horse to the ranch for filming.

There is no cost for the lesson or for your horse to stay at the ranch. We will have a box stall for your horse. You will be responsible for caring for your horse daily, including providing all feed and bedding.

Along with getting to take a lesson with Jeff, chosen applicants will receive a free year of No Worries Club premium membership.