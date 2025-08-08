Smart Business Tips

NWHS Photo

Publisher of NW Horse Source Shares thoughts from experience

5 Helpful Tips to Build Your Business

Every business owner knows the dilemma when it comes to advertising. It’s an expensive venture especially if you are unsure where the best place is to advertise. NWHS has faced challenges deciding our direction after print. Print was a valuable option to build credibility and branding; in fact, it still is. However, the cost of print and the lack of advertisers supporting the print publication drove us in a new direction. The fact remains that change is inevitable, and credibility still matters. Here’s some things that we’ve learned on our journey:

Social media is Necessary: There is no doubt about it. Having a presence where your audience goes is important. Branding and Credibility: Still one of the most important aspects of your business. While this avenue doesn’t always bring the immediate results that you’re looking for it’s important to be visible WHEN someone needs your services. If you advertise sporadically, you may not be there when someone needs your services. Building Relationships: There is no more important and valuable avenue than building solid business relationships. How you deal with people and who you choose to work with are critically important in any business. Read more about how we built relationships with NWHS over the years. Study Your Metrics: Measuring what is working and what isn’t, can mean success or failure. Doing the same thing expecting different results is the definition of insanity. Be Consistent: We’ve found that most business try our venue once or twice. When they get no results, they leave. Our business is about branding and credibility. We can help you build this, but you need to have a regular presence on our platform.

If you want to build a solid foundation for your business, consider our services. We have several ways to get started with us that our low cost or no charge. Simple, cost-effective strategies will help your business grow and expand. Even if you’ve used us in the past consider giving us a try again. We’ve made many changes that have helped our advertisers and readers. Remember quality content is essential when aligning yourselves with an advertising platform. It’s what we can help you do! Why not give us a call (360) 332-5579 or email and see what we can and will do for you!

Warmly,

Karen